/Zoe Kravitz reacts to Harry Styles comment amid engagement rumours with former One Direction singer- Here's what we know

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been in the limelight ever since the engagement rumours circulated on social media, with even spotting a diamond ring on her finger, and speculations rose more when she had kept her left hand hidden evidently during her appearance at this year's Met Gala. Amid this, the singer has reacted to a comment in connection to the former One Direction singer.

What did Zoe Kravitz say in regard to engagement rumours with Harry Styles?

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hulu had shared the photo of Zoe Kravitz from the series titled High Fidelity with a caption, which was in reference to the singer's new studio album Kiss All the Time, Disco, occasionally, for pushing their series, which was cancelled in 2020 and the actress had previously called her big mistake.

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The caption of the Hulu read, "Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally on her playlist. Now streaming: '#HighFidelity', leaving the actress furious. She took to the comment section and replied, 'This is tacky, @Hulu', which is noticeably utilising her romance for a marketing move.

This move by Zoe Kravitz is being praised by the fans after its circulation on Reddit. One user wrote, "They cancelled the show on her after one season. I liked the show and would have watched a second season. I would be salty too." Another user wrote, "I imagine it's annoying to see the company that cancelled your show after one season promoting it years later just for the sake of cheap social media engagement around your own personal life." “This. They have no right to profit off of her personal life after they cancelled the show,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, several reports stated that the former One Direction singer Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz are engaged after an eight-month romance. The couple were first linked in August 2025 and are reportedly planning two weddings and have shared it with their friends' circle.

All about Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles

Zoe Kravitz is a renowned American actress, director and singer who is best known for her roles in The Batman, Big Little Lies and Mad Max: Fury Road. She is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Zoe Kravitz has established her career in Hollywood blending mainstream blockbusters with indie projects and directorial work.

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