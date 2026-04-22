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Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged? Diamond ring sparks buzz

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 13:40 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 13:42 IST
Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz engaged? Diamond ring sparks buzz

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Photograph: (AFP)

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are back in the spotlight after being spotted together recently. The buzz grew when Kravitz was seen wearing a diamond ring, leading fans and media to wonder if their relationship status had changed from lovers to life partners.

Has Harry Styles gotten engaged? The English singer-songwriter and actor and his long-time beau, Zoë Kravitz, are once again making headlines after being caught by the paparazzi, and on top of that, the actress-director was seen with a diamond ring, fueling the engagement buzz.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged?

After being spotted together on multiple occasions and events, a new report claims the pair are engaged, with a diamond ring visible on Kravitz’s finger. She had also been spotted wearing the same ring days earlier.

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In the viral photos, both kept their outfits casual during their outing. Styles wore an oversized zip-up jacket paired with matching trousers and a cap, holding a matcha, while Kravitz opted for a grey trench coat, cap, and sunglasses, carrying a coffee.

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The sighting of a large diamond ring on Kravitz’s left hand has sent the internet into overdrive. However, neither has confirmed the rumours.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's dating timeline

Initial dating rumours began when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the X-Men: First Class actress were first spotted together last year, in 2025, in Rome and London. The two were later reportedly seen kissing at a London eatery. Since then, their relationship has reportedly progressed, marked by several public appearances, and now the engagement rumours.

Harry Styles’ “Together, Together” tour

The singer is currently gearing up for his global concert tour, “Together, Together”, running from May to December 2026. While supporting his fourth album, Kiss All the Time, the artist is featuring a residency-style format across seven major global cities, including New York, London, and Amsterdam. It is also believed that the event will feature some special guests, including Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, and others.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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