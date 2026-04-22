Has Harry Styles gotten engaged? The English singer-songwriter and actor and his long-time beau, Zoë Kravitz, are once again making headlines after being caught by the paparazzi, and on top of that, the actress-director was seen with a diamond ring, fueling the engagement buzz.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged?

After being spotted together on multiple occasions and events, a new report claims the pair are engaged, with a diamond ring visible on Kravitz’s finger. She had also been spotted wearing the same ring days earlier.

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In the viral photos, both kept their outfits casual during their outing. Styles wore an oversized zip-up jacket paired with matching trousers and a cap, holding a matcha, while Kravitz opted for a grey trench coat, cap, and sunglasses, carrying a coffee.

The sighting of a large diamond ring on Kravitz’s left hand has sent the internet into overdrive. However, neither has confirmed the rumours.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's dating timeline

Initial dating rumours began when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the X-Men: First Class actress were first spotted together last year, in 2025, in Rome and London. The two were later reportedly seen kissing at a London eatery. Since then, their relationship has reportedly progressed, marked by several public appearances, and now the engagement rumours.

Harry Styles’ “Together, Together” tour