/Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz spark romance rumours after they are spotted kissing at London eatery

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have sparked romance rumours after being spotted at numerous occasions in Europe this summer. While the two have not commented on the status of their relationship, some sources have stated they are indeed romantically linked. The couple was spotted in Rome a few days back and were recently spotted sharing a kiss in London.

Film premiere and a kiss on the streets of London

According to a report in The Sun, Harry and Zoe were seen at Rita’s bistro in London’s Soho on August 25. The duo reportedly shared a passionate kiss while at the eatery. According to an eyewitness, the couple looked ‘really into each other’ and ‘did not seem to care if anyone saw them kissing’.

The outing took place just after Zoe attended the Leicester Square premier of her latest film, Caught Stealing.

According to The Sun, the pair were ‘definitely’ on a date and made a ‘gorgeous couple’.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were spotted in Rome

The London outing comes days after the pair were filmed walking together arm-in-arm along a cobblestone street in Rome. The video shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), sent social media into a frenzy as fans speculated about their relationship status.

Another source reported that Zoe flew to Italy after completing her promotional duties in France, where she attended the Paris premiere of Caught Stealing with her co-star, Austin Butler.

A source told The People that Harry and Joe are having “a lot of fun together” and that there were no labels yet.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravtiz relationship status

While the two stars have not reacted to the viral videos or confirmed their relationship status yet, sources state that Harry has been spending some time with Zoe during her European press junket.

The Big Little Lies actress, 36, and the former One Direction singer, 31, reportedly had mutual friends and creative circles.

Previous relationships

Styles has been single since breaking up with actor Taylor Russell in May 2024. Styles's last serious relationship was with director Olivia Wilde for nearly two years which had grabbed headlines all over. He was briefly romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski after breaking up with Wilde.