/Why did Zoë Kravitz keep her left hand hidden at the Met Gala 2026? Intentional or a fashion statement

Zoë Kravitz made a striking entrance at the 2026 Met Gala on the first Monday of May. Just days after making headlines over engagement rumours with English singer-songwriter and actor Harry Styles, a new buzz began spreading on social media. The actress was seen keeping her left hand tucked into the pockets of her dress the entire time, drawing the attention of netizens, who questioned whether she was hiding her ring.

Why did Zoë Kravitz hide her left hand?

Zoë Kravitz made a striking appearance with one of the evening’s most striking looks. For fashion's biggest night, she wore a lacy black Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which features a basque waist and voluminous hips. The American actress kept her hands in her pockets and accessorised with chunky yellow flower earrings.

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The question that arises is, why did she keep her left hand in her pocket the entire time? Is it because she didn’t want to reveal her engagement to her long-time beau, Harry Styles, or was it simply a fashion statement? However, details regarding Kravitz’s hidden ring have yet to be revealed.

Who is the mystery man with Zoë Kravitz?

Harry Styles did not attend the Met Gala 2026. Hence, Zoe Kravitz was seen with Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Saint Laurent, sparking speculation on social media about why the singer did not accompany her partner.

Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello Photograph: (AFP)

For the unversed, Vaccarello is a Belgian fashion designer who has served as the creative director of Saint Laurent since 2016.

Why didn't Harry Styles arrive at the Met Gala 2026?