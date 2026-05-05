/Met Gala 2026: Celebrities who skipped fashion's biggest night- Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, Timothée Chalamet and others

The Met Gala 2026 once again brought together some of the biggest names under a roof, focusing on the biggest night of fashion. As the event summed up on a high note, netizens are reacting to the absence of some of the major celebrities who did not make it for the night.
The Met Gala 2026 has concluded. The night was full of glamour and glitz that celebrities brought with them, but as always, a few notable stars were missing from the iconic red carpet. Stars like Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra, and Timothée Chalamet chose to skip the event this year due to prior commitments.
After making headlines with her recent romantic film, The Drama, opposite Robert Pattinson, Zendaya skipped the 2026 Met Gala. Last year, she stunned in a custom white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit, designed by Pharrell Williams, and completed the look with a white tie and a dramatic floppy hat.
Meryl Streep was notably absent from fashion’s biggest night. With her return to the acclaimed project The Devil Wears Prada, many netizens had expected to see Streep making a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026.
Ariana Grande is set for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicks off in Oakland, California, on June 6. Including this year’s Met Gala, this marks the second time in a row the singer has skipped the big event. In 2024, she was seen in a custom Loewe ethereal ensemble featuring a pearl bustier and a hand-pleated silk chiffon skirt designed by Jonathan Anderson.
Known for her striking red carpet moments over the years, Priyanka Chopra skipped the red carpet this time due to prior commitments. Her absence is reportedly because of the upcoming season of Citadel, in which the actress returns as Nadia Sinh and is currently in the middle of a global press tour. Nick Jonas also missed the event.
Sweeney took a break from the spotlight at the Met Gala 2026. Reportedly, due to prior work commitments, the actress skipped fashion's biggest night. Last year, in 2025, she wore a custom black, beaded Miu Miu gown that paid homage to actress Kim Novak.
The mother-to-be, Deepika Padukone, was also unable to attend the Met Gala 2026. Reportedly, the Indian superstar is currently prioritising her work on two major films, Raaka and King. Padukone last attended the Met Gala in 2019, where she stunned in a custom pink Zac Posen Barbie-inspired gown.
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who is rumoured to be joining Tom Holland and Zendaya in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, also did not attend the 2026 Gala. In 2025, Sink made a striking appearance in a deep V-neck bodice paired with a skirt, completing her look with a lace shawl.
Timothée Chalamet’s absence from the Met Gala sparked widespread discussion online. It is reportedly believed that the Marty Supreme actor skipped the 2026 event to attend a crucial New York Knicks playoff game. Netizens had been excited to see him with Kylie Jenner on the red carpet, making their debut as a couple.
After making their Met Gala couple debut in 2025, Callum Turner and Dua Lipa skipped the 2026 event to travel to Copenhagen, according to a report by Cosmopolitan. The power couple made a striking appearance last year in coordinated black looks, with Lipa in a black Chanel gown and Turner in an ivory button-up shirt paired with a matching ivory tie.
Jennifer Lopez didn't attend the 2026 evening's Met Gala. Lopez last attended the event in 2024, where she was a co-chair for the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition. She wore a custom, sheer Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown adorned with 2.5 million silver foil bugles.