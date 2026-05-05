/Met Gala 2026: Bold looks of fashion's biggest night- Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé and more

Met Gala 2026 is still creating buzz for its bold fashion statements made by the celebs. While some arrived subtly, others fully embraced their exaggerated silhouettes, oversized capes and much more.
The Met Gala 2026 is the most talked-about for celebrities embracing unconventional fabrics, daring cutouts, and striking makeup looks. Stars including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid pushed boundaries and graced the red carpet donning bold ensembles. Here are some of the celebrities that showcased their fashion statement.
The model and entrepreneur went all out with her bold 2026 look. She wore a two-piece ensemble featuring an oversized, voluminous ivory skirt, pulled low on the hips to reveal a structured bodice beneath and a corset that features faux nipples from the cups. What truly caught the paparazzi’s attention, however, were her eyebrows, which she completely concealed with makeup.
Kim Kardashian, who was reportedly going for Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress, stunned in a striking copper breastplate ensemble. The reality star and model went bold in a liquid-metal armoured bodysuit featuring a high neckline and moulded abdominal detailing, creating a superhuman effect. Completing the look, the piece was paired with a matching leather skirt that added a dramatic, high-fashion silhouette.
American singer-songwriter and actress, Beyoncé, arrived with her daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, Jay-Z. She was seen in a custom skeleton-inspired, naked grey dress. The gown was encrusted with crystals and also included a dramatic feathered cape. She completed the look with a sparkling, crystal-embellished headpiece.
Gigi Hadid donned a custom, sheer Miu Miu "naked dress" featuring intricate grey patchwork, floral embroidery, and hotfix crystal embellishments. Hadid's look features an entirely transparent base made of black mesh. The gown's most striking visual elements are its carefully placed crystalised flame and floral patches. It is believed that the dress was reportedly built just 2 days before the event.
Amid engagement rumours with Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz made her entrance in one of the evening’s most striking looks. Kravitz wore a lacy black Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which features a basque waist and voluminous hips. The American actress kept her hands in her pockets and accessorised with chunky yellow flower earrings.
American model Consani shut down the red carpet in a dramatic corset gown. She initially arrived in a fully covered white cape. Wearing a custom, art-inspired gown by Gucci designed by Demna, the sheer, nude-toned black gown featured a voluminous, dramatic black skirt made of layered feathers that provided a sharp contrast to the minimalist top.
Shayk arrived in a two-piece look, including a bra made entirely of watches, paired with a low-rise black skirt, which she accessorised with a choker and arm cuffs. The ensemble is listed among the boldest looks of 2026, inspired by her diamond nipple pasties, which covered her bust.
Indian singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla made a dramatic debut in a custom ensemble. Her outfit featured a sharply tailored black blazer with a plunging neckline, paired with a voluminous, pleated ballroom skirt. Birla’s entrance was made even more striking by a custom-made stainless steel skull mask, which she carried all the way up the Met steps.
French YouTuber Léna Mahfouf once again made headlines for her bold, structured look. For the upper ensemble, she wore a metal-hands bustier made by Burc Akyol, functioning as a bra or bustier, positioned to cover her bust. She paired this with a French label's caryatid-draped jersey skirt, per Lomellini, which was a shade of powdery blue skirt featuring large, revealing cutouts at the hips.
Paulson became one of the most talked-about attendees with her striking look. Alongside her simple ball gown, her eye mask made of one dollar was considered a bold statement, symbolizing how wealth can blind society to corruption.
Tyla’s dress was one of the night’s most daring red carpet looks. Her 2026 wet-look ensemble featured diamond chains draped across a sheer bodice to form the top, finishing off with a bedazzled belt and paired with a silky aqua drop-waist skirt.