/Met Gala 2026: Camila Mendes wears Manish Malhotra’s Sher-Gil inspired couture at fashion's biggest night

Indian designer Manish Malhotra not just attended the Met Gala 2026 dressed in a dramatic attire, but also created the iconic looks of several other celebrities. One of whom is American actor Camila Mendes.

Known for bringing together traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, Malhotra’s creations definitely turned heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026.

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A Sher-Gil-inspired dress

Mendes' look was one of the evening’s most artistic interpretations of the theme "Fashion Is Art" as she wore a custom deep mahogany gown conceptualised by Malhotra. It drew inspiration from the works of celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil, and featured a gown with a structured corseted base and delicately hand-ruched French chiffon. The fabric gathered into a sculptural knot at the hip before flowing into a dramatic trail.

What's the concept behind Mendes' dress

Explaining the concept, Malhotra’s Instagram post read, "Inspired by the women in Amrita Sher-Gil's paintings, our founder and creative director Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) reinterprets the artist's introspective portraits through couture, translating their quiet intensity and presence into form."

It further added, "The gown, structured through a corseted base and hand-ruched in French chiffon, gathers at the hip in a sculptural knot before cascading into a fluid trail. Its surface evokes the texture of dry brushstrokes, rendered in a deep mahogany hue drawn from the artist's palette of Indian reds, browns, and ochres, lending depth and movement to the silhouette. Completed with high jewellery in tourmalines, uncut diamonds, and 18k gold from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery (@manishmalhotrajewellery), the look holds its ground as a study in texture, tone, and presence- where couture meets canvas."