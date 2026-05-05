/Canvas to carpet! How Emma Chamberlain brought her Met Gala 2026 look to life

The Met Gala 2026 is the talk of the town, with several celebrities donning their best ensembles, which celebrates the theme 'Costume Art', which explores the intersection of fashion and art over 5000 years. Attendees leaned into the theme with highly curated, sculptural, and sometimes naked dressing. Social media personality Emma Chamberlain, who is not a rookie to this fashion event, revealed the story behind the gown and how it was hand-painted.

Emma Chamberlain reveals details about her Met Gala 2026 gown

Emma Chamberlain, in a conversation with Vogue, explained how the gown for Met Gala 2026 came to life and from where it was inspired. She said, "I'm taking it really seriously in a way that I feel like I haven't in the past. I just want to be as peaceful as possible and rest."

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She further stated, "I'm somebody who really believes that fashion is art. My dad is an oil painter and a watercolour painter, and I grew up in a very creative household with art all over my house. There is sort of this watercolour feel, and I love watercolour painting,” she says. “But then also there’s a creepy, sort of ominous undertone to the gown, like the way that it moves. And that is very much my taste in art."

Emma Chamberlain wore a Mugler by Creative Director Miguel Castro Freitas. For the unversed, Emma Chamberlain has attended the Met Gala six times. She is a regular at the event, serving as a special correspondent for Vogue on the red carpet for multiple consecutive years.

All about Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is a prominent American internet personality, podcast host, model, and businesswoman known for revolutionising vlogging style on YouTube. Rising to fame in 2017 for her authentic, relatable content, she transitioned into a high-fashion icon, a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, and a regular Met Gala red carpet correspondent.