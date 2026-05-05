French social media personality and author made her entrance at the fashion event in a nearly naked ensemble. Lena Mahfouf turned heads with her outfit, in which the top was only a metal hands bustier made by Burc Akyol, as per the post shared by the label. She paired it with a French label's caryatid-draped jersey skirt, per Lomellini, which was a shade of powdery blue. She completed her look with bold blue and white eye makeup and strappy white heels.