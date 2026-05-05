The 78th edition of the Met Gala is being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday of May. Read on to get live updates from the red carpet.
It’s the first Monday of May, and the Met Gala 2026 has finally arrived. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event has always been synonymous with couture and glamour. Among the few early guests who have arrived on the iconic red carpet are Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, Doja Cat, and Anna Wintour, blending high fashion with art. Stay tuned for live updates as the fashion's biggest night unfolds.
Early arrivals are already embracing the “Costume Is Art” theme. Co-chair Venus Williams stuns on the carpet, accessorising her look with statement jewellery.
Stars like Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, Zuri Hall and Ashley Graham are leaning into sculpted, body-contouring looks on the red carpet.
Anna Wintour arrives in a green feathered ensemble, once again proving she is in charge of fashion’s biggest night.
This year’s exhibition is titled "Costume Art," while the official dress code is "Fashion Is Art." Honouring the theme, the attendees have explored fashion as a form of artistic expression, drawing inspiration from history, culture, and visual arts. As always, the 78th edition of the Met Gala sees a strong lineup of global A-listers, every invite personally approved by Anna Wintour.
Amid recent rumours about her engagement to British star Harry Styles, the actress made a glamorous red carpet appearance at the Met Gala. She kept her left hand tucked into her pocket, which made viewers believe that she might be hiding the ring.
Jisoo brings a breath of freshness to the carpet with DIOR, stepping out in a floral ensemble, and Katy Perry has shocked the viewers with her mask and shimmering look, mirroring her bright, pearly grin. Meanwhile, Rosé turns to fashion history for her custom Saint Laurent gown.
Irina Shayk has raised the temperature on the red carpet with a daring, midriff-baring ensemble, while Janelle Monáe makes a statement in a moss-hued look that fuses natural elements with futuristic design. Meanwhile, Maya Hawke completed her Prada look with twirls on the carpet.
Indian representation on the Met Gala carpet is already turning heads. Businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy made a dazzling entrance, wearing a rare 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite necklace, reportedly valued at over $15 million. Isha Ambani followed with a regal all-gold ensemble. Designer Manish Malhotra also made a powerful statement, wearing a deeply personal creation inspired by Mumbai, a classic bandhgala layered with a structured cape.