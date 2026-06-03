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Who next after Suryakumar Yadav? 5 candidates for India’s T20I captaincy

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 23:27 IST

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly being removed from his position, with the BCCI selectors and head coach looking at his replacement. Who are the five names leading the race to become India’s next T20I captain? Let’s check out.

Shreyas Iyer
1 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Shreyas Iyer

The first name on this list is ODI mainstay Shreyas Iyer. The Punjab Kings captain in the IPL has impressed one and all with his leadership skills; he has also won an IPL title with the KKR as their captain.

Sanju Samson
2 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Sanju Samson

The next in line is Sanju Samson. Although he has been a regular part of India’s T20I setup only after their 2024 T20 WC triumph, Samson has shown glimpses of his captaincy during his tenure as Rajasthan Royals’ skipper in the IPL. His experience could come in handy for the Men in Blue.

Ishan Kishan
3 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Ishan Kishan

A surprising name on this list is that of Ishan Kishan. Returning to the T20I side just before the 2026 edition in India and Sri Lanka, Kishan has quickly made the number three spot his own. However, the possibility of his upgrade to becoming India’s next T20I captain only emerged following his spell as SRH’s stand-in captain during the concluded season. Moreover, having led his state team, Jharkhand, to the SMAT title further adds value to his captaincy credentials.

Tilak Varma
4 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Tilak Varma

Perhaps the most unexpected name on this list is that of T20I star Tilak Varma. Having not led a senior side regularly at any level, Varma’s name emerged following his selection as India-A captain on the away tour of Sri Lanka. However, his ability to anchor innings could make the selectors pin their hopes on him.

Axar Patel
5 / 5
(Photograph: Others)

Axar Patel

The fifth and final name is that of India’s T20I vice-captain Axar Patel. Perhaps the unlikeliest of them all to be picked as SKY’s potential replacement, Patel has a history of leading his IPL franchise, the Delhi Capitals.

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