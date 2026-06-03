/This one computer can now replace your entire office!

Microsoft and Nvidia have introduced a powerful new category of personal computers designed to handle tasks previously reserved for large server rooms or desktop workstations. It handles 120-billion parameter models locally.
Nvidia's new RTX Spark superchip fits the processing power of a high-end AI developer desktop into a slim 14-millimetre laptop. It features a 20-core Arm CPU and a Blackwell GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores to handle demanding office workloads.
The Surface Laptop Ultra offers up to 128GB of unified memory. This allows the system to share RAM dynamically across the processor and graphics card for heavy multitasking and 3D work.
This single computer delivers 1 petaflop of AI compute power. It is capable of running large language models with up to 120 billion parameters locally, eliminating the need for cloud servers.
Through Nvidia's OpenShell platform, users can run private AI agents directly on the device to automate daily tasks. These agents operate securely within the PC, ensuring sensitive corporate data never leaves the machine.
The 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen reaches 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. It is designed for creative professionals who need precise colour accuracy without relying on external office monitors.
Unlike minimalist devices, this laptop includes HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. Professionals can plug in all their necessary office peripherals without needing additional external adapters.
The RTX Spark laptops are expected to launch later this year, targeting the premium professional market. Reports indicate the flagship devices could start at a minimum of $2,899, reflecting their desktop-grade capabilities.