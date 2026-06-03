/‘Shameful’: Marilyn Monroe’s pelvic X-ray’s auction draws strong backlash from critics

Celebrating late Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birth anniversary, X-rays of her breasts and pelvis are being auctioned. The action has been strongly rebuked and has reignited conversations surrounding the treatment of the late star’s belongings.
Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s breast and pelvis X-rays are being auctioned off on the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary. The action has drawn major bids, along with criticism from many.
The Julien’s Auctions house is holding a sale celebrating the legendary actress’s centenary with more than 190 listed items related to Monroe. The sale includes everything from Monroe’s bathroom tile, letters from her psychiatrist, brassiere to images from her doctor visits. The set of X-rays dated 1954 has come under scrutiny owing to its sensitive nature and the continued sexualisation of the pop culture icon, over 60 years after her death.
The X-ray was taken by her gynaecologist at a hospital in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It depicts an intrauterine contraption in her pelvis. Monroe suffered from chronic endometriosis throughout her adult life, which led to multiple admissions to the hospital and gynaecological surgeries, as well as several failed pregnancies. The image is reported to have sold at USD 3,840.
The other X-ray outlines her breasts, and the provenance reads, “As a radiology resident at Cedars, a young doctor obtained this X-ray and one other, of Monroe’s pelvis.”
“When he taught students, he used these X-rays to ensure that they were paying attention.”
That description says enough about the demand that Monroe commands, and the tragic results of her “sex symbol” tag in Hollywood.
The criticism of the images brings forth multiple concerns, like the continued commodification of her life, a baffling breach of her privacy and the hyper-sexualisation of the late actress. Marilyn’s struggle with her health, both mental and physical, has slowly unravelled post her death, courtesy of the fascination surrounding her life.
Anna Mac, a comedian and activist, was seen campaigning on social media to look for individuals with enough money to buy the X-rays and “destroy them”. Users on the post expressed disappointment with comments like, “how violating”, “leave this woman alone” and “how shameful can the world get?”.
Marilyn Monroe’s memorabilia has long been a part of controversy, and sets of her X-rays have previously been sold. Even her crypt has become a site of interest. Playboy’s founder bought the crypt next to Monroe’s and told the LA Times that the opportunity was “too sweet to pass up”. The crypt immediately above her was bought by Richard Poncher, who reportedly insisted on being put face down on top of Monroe. Multiple biographers have stated that the screen icon was unhappy with her objectification and public image of a “sex symbol”.