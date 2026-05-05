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Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar to Ananya Birla - Indians bring heritage and drama to the red carpet

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 05, 2026, 08:32 IST | Updated: May 05, 2026, 08:32 IST

Met Gala 2026: A look at the iconic red carpet appearances of Indian celebrities. From Karan Johar to Ananya Birla, what inspired their elaborate attire?

Met Gala 2026
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(Photograph: AFP)

Met Gala 2026

Met Gala 2026 red carpet witnessed several global celebrities who left the viewers stunned with their iconic looks. This year, the fashion event also saw the presence of Indian celebrities who not only embraced the theme "Fashion Is Art" but also brought a touch of culture and traditions to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. From Karan Johar to Ananya Birla, Indians who attended Met Gala 2026.

Karan Johar
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(Photograph: AFP)

Karan Johar

This year, Karan Johar made a memorable debut in a custom creation by Manish Malhotra. The filmmaker's look featured detailed hand-painted motifs, traditional zardozi work, and architectural elements like pillars, lotuses, and swans, and paid a tribute to the legendary painter Raja Ravi Varma.

Ananya Birla
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(Photograph: AFP)

Ananya Birla

The entrepreneur's entry on the red carpet stole attention due to her experimental look. She was seen in a structured black couture outfit by Robert Wun, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The highlight of her ensemble was a metallic mask created by artist Subodh Gupta.

Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh
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(Photograph: AFP)

Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh

Jaipur royalty also made a memorable debut on the red carpet. Gauravi Kumari opted for her grandmother Gayatri Devi’s vintage chiffon saree, but transformed it into a fluid gown. Meanwhile, Sawai Padmanabh Singh wore a velvet coat layered over traditional silhouettes.

Sudha Reddy
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(Photograph: AFP)

Sudha Reddy

She wore a dramatic Manish Malhotra creation featuring a sculpted corset, an expansive train, and a sheer cape adorned with intricate ‘Tree of Life’ motifs inspired by Kalamkari art. Reddy completed her look with statement jewellery, including a rare tanzanite centrepiece.

Manish Malhotra
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(Photograph: AFP)

Manish Malhotra

The ace designer not only crafted celebrities' look, but also made a grand entry at the event. His look drew inspiration from Mumbai and the artisans who have been an important part of his journey. He revealed on his social media that the classic black bandhgala, layered with a dramatic cape, took over 960 hours to complete.

Indian business woman Isha Ambani
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(Photograph: AFP)

Indian business woman Isha Ambani

She arrived at the red carpet in a sculptural ensemble by Gaurav Gupta. Her all-gold attire combined modern couture with a sense of regal elegance. Her saree is said to be woven with pure gold threads, and over 200 diamonds were used. According to Vogue, it was hand-made by more than 50 artisans and was completed in more than 1,200 hours.

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