/Harry Style and Zoe Kravitz's viral pic from Rome sparks engagement rumours; Here's what we know

Rumoured couple singer Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz are once again making headlines, but for all the right reasons. The duo who are seen vacationing in Rome sparked engagement rumours after a ring on the actress' finger went viral on social media within no time. The picture of the couple has sent the internet into a frenzy. Let's delve in to know more.

Netizens' reaction to engagement rumours of Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles

One of the pics of the couple from Rome is going viral, in which Zoe Kravitz exuded elegance in a brown coat, dark trousers and a purple scarf, while Harry Styles was sporting a navy blue coat, black trousers and a shirt. The couple was seen walking arm-in-arm. However, what caught the attention of netizens is the gold band on her ring finger, which ignited the engagement buzz on social media.

Soon one user wrote, "So much love and joy." Another user wrote, "They look so good together." “Liked and loved,” wrote the third user.

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles' relationship timeline

The romance rumours of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz began when the duo were reportedly spotted at Rita's Bistro in London's Soho on August 25 this year. The duo reportedly shared a passionate kiss while at the eatery. According to an eyewitness, the couple looked really into each other and did not seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.

The outing took place just after Zoe attended the Leicester Square premiere of her latest film, Caught Stealing. According to The Sun, the pair were definitely on a date and made a gorgeous couple.

Earlier, from November 2011 to January 2012, 17-year-old Styles dated television presenter Caroline Flack; their relationship stirred controversy. He briefly dated American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift later in 2012. From 2013 to 2016, Styles dated model Kendall Jenner and later cited her as one of the muses of his debut album. From 2017 to 2018, Styles was in a relationship with French-American model Camille Rowe, who inspired Fine Line. From January 2021 to November 2022, Styles was in a relationship with actress and director Olivia Wilde, whom he met on the set of Don't Worry Darling. From June 2023 to May 2024, Styles dated Canadian actress Taylor Russell.