/Liam Payne's death: New photos reveal singer met sex workers, consumed cocaine, alcohol before fatal fall

There has been a major revelation in the death case of Liam Payne. Nearly two years after the singer's demise, previously unseen material from the investigation has given a closer look at the events that took place inside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel before he fell from a third-floor balcony.

More than 3,000 photographs and documents collected during the investigation have surfaced, as reported by the Daily Mail. It is said that the material has pieces from Payne’s movements on October 15 and 16, 2024, the final two days of his life.

The 31-year-old singer died on October 16, 2024, after falling approximately 46 feet from the hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

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What do the newly surfaced photos show?

In the now-viral photos, Payne is reportedly seen swinging around a pole at the hotel on the night before his death. Other pictures allegedly show hotel employees bringing alcohol to his room.

Images said to have been taken on the day of his death reportedly show Payne in the hotel lobby with two women. The women later spoke to investigators about their encounter with the singer.

As per the Daily Mail, they told investigators that Payne sang songs for them and asked about obtaining cocaine.

He had arrived in Argentina 16 days before his death while awaiting the renewal of his US visa. Earlier during the trip, he spent time with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, as well as businessman Rogelio “Roger” Nores. Cassidy left Argentina for Miami on October 14.

Hotel staff had also become concerned about his condition during his stay. According to them, on October 16, the employees eventually carried Payne from the lobby back to his room before he fell from the third-floor balcony.

Toxicology findings from the investigation reportedly detected cocaine, crack cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in Payne’s system.