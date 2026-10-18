/Rajinikanth remembers late composer Deva, recalls his kindness and musical legacy

Rajinikanth has paid an emotional tribute to late music director Deva, who died at the age of 75 on October 17 in Chennai. In a heartfelt video message, the actor spoke about their professional association and the composer’s struggles in life.

Rajinikanth visited Deva’s residence in Chennai on Saturday to pay his last respects. Expressing shock over his friend’s death, the actor recalled several moments from their collaboration.

Rajinikanth pays tribute to Deva

Deva composed music for three of Rajinikanth’s films: Annamalai, Baasha and Arunachalam. The actor said all three films achieved major success.

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Recalling the incident, the actor said, "When my friends insisted on opting for A R Rahman while making ‘Padaiyappa’, I went to Deva and told him that I was opting for A R Rahman, he stood up, held my hand and said, ‘Please, by all means, do so.’ I told Deva that I did not want him to mistake me. He replied, ‘I am saying this with happiness, please go ahead. That boy (A R Rahman) is coming up well. Please do well. I am very happy. It is my good fortune that I have done three films with you.'"

He also described the late composer as “a person of pure gold”.

Rajinikanth on Deva's struggles

Alongside Deva's contribution to cinema, Rajinikanth also spoke about the hardships Deva faced before becoming a successful music composer.

The actor recalled how Deva performed at concerts and weddings to support his four younger brothers.

Rajinikanth praised Deva for remaining devoted to his family despite his professional achievements.

The superstar also acknowledged Deva’s contribution to the music industry, pointing out that the composer built a distinct identity for himself even when Ilaiyaraaja was at the height of his popularity.

The actor also recalled Deva’s enthusiasm for live performances in the later years of his career.

According to Rajinikanth, Deva had met him around two-and-a-half years ago and expressed his wish to organise concerts, asking the superstar to inaugurate one of them. Rajinikanth said he happily attended the event.

Deva subsequently performed overseas, where he received an encouraging response from audiences. During a meeting with Rajinikanth about three months ago, the composer spoke excitedly about the appreciation he was receiving from younger listeners.

About Deva's career

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva earned the title ‘Thenisai Thendral’ for his contribution to music. He became particularly known for incorporating Chennai's gaana tradition into mainstream Tamil cinema. He has also worked in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films.