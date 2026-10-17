/Rajinikanth arrives with teary eyes to pay tribute to friend Deva, consoles family

Veteran Tamil music composer Deva passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 75. His demise has sent shockwaves across the industry.

Hours after the news of Deva's death broke, legendary actor Rajinikanth arrived to pay his last tribute to his friend.

Spotted at Deva's residence in T Nagar, Chennai, the veteran actor arrived with tears in his eyes, his pain clearly visible. Stepping out of his car and escorted to the residence as media personnel captured him, he walked inside.

In another video, he was seen consoling the composer's family as he walked towards Deva's mortal remains to pay his last respects.

Rajinikanth and Deva had worked together in several movies and shared a close bond. Some of the key films in which they have worked together are: Annamalai, Baashha and Arunachalam.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also arrived at his residence to pay tribute to the composer. The actor-turned-politician had worked with him in several films. He was seen stepping out of his car with flowers in hand.

Vijay also penned a tribute post on X, calling him a unique music composer.

“Deva was the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs. His musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema,” Vijay wrote.

Kamal Haasan also paid tribute to the veteran music composer. Calling the late soul his dear brother, the actor wrote,“Deva was the unique music composer of Tamil cinema who captivated the hearts of the common people with his folk songs. His musical journey and songs will forever endure in the history of film music. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.”

Who was Deva? The famous music composer of Tamil cinema