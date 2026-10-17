/Veteran music director Deva dies at 75; CM Vijay, MK Stalin and more pay tribute

Veteran music director Deva has passed away in Chennai at the age of 75. He died on October 17. Remembered for bringing gaana music to mainstream audiences, he built a career spanning several decades and composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

Music director Deva dies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expressed grief over his death. According to reports, he was taken to Surya Hospital that morning following health complications, including chest pain. Doctors attempted to revive him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Following his demise, social media saw condolences from political leaders and members of the film industry.

CM Vijay remembers Deva

Vijay, who worked with Deva during his acting career, paid tribute to the composer, saying, "I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Deva, the distinctive music composer of Tamil cinema, fondly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’ and celebrated for winning the hearts of ordinary people through his gaana songs. Mr. Deva composed music for more than 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.

He also wrote and sang numerous gaana songs himself. He was honored with several awards, including the Kalaimamani, and his songs will remain an iconic part of the history of Indian film music. His passing is a tremendous loss to the Tamil film industry. I extend my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mr. Deva’s grieving family, relatives, friends, members of the film fraternity and music lovers."

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also mourned Deva's passing, highlighting his role in establishing gaana music as a popular feature of Tamil film soundtracks.

About Deva

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva earned the title ‘Thenisai Thendral’ for his contribution to music. He became particularly known for incorporating Chennai's gaana tradition into mainstream Tamil cinema, bringing an energetic, folk-influenced sound to film songs. He has also worked in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films.