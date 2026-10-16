/Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali X Review: Netizens call it history-rich but overstuffed

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's much-talked-about movie, Ranabaali, is out in theatres, and the first reviews are out. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie takes the audience back to the time of the Madras Famine of 1876-78, when the country was oppressed by the cruel rule of the British.

In the period drama, Vijay plays the titular character of Ranabaali, a warrior who fought against the British, and fought against the British antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his wife.

For Vijay and Rashmika fans, it's an extremely special film as it's the newly married couple's first on-screen collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali Movie Release and Review: Here's what the audience is saying

Ranabaali was released in theatres on Oct 16 and has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. While the performances of Vijay and Rashmika have been hailed for bringing their real-life chemistry to the period drama, and holding the emotional angle, it has been overshadowed by the action-packed sequences that Vijay commands well. However, it has been said that the movie is overdone.

After watching the first day first show of the period drama, several users shared their first reactions. Some users found that the story of the movie deserved to be told.

Another called it a good blend of history, epic, romance, and action.

One user wrote,''Stories like these deserve to be told to the current generation. More than just a film set against the British era, #Ranabaali brings a fascinating blend of folklore, history, and powerful storytelling backed by strong content.''

Another user wrote,''Vijay Deverakonda and

@iamRashmika deliver performances that grow stronger as the story progresses, especially jayamma 's portions ❤️❤️while the Bhadra Mallana track, impressive production design and Singanamala village setup stand out.''

Vijay and Rashmika enjoy a huge fan following in the southern states as well as in the north, and this will surely work in favour of the movie. Several scenes of the couple from the movie have been hailed by users.

Another user wrote,''Painful experience in theater😭Don't watch with family or kids🚨

Disturbing torcher & violence scenes throughout movie, r@pescenes, cringe romance.

Zero entertainment, zero emotions, zero performance. Waste of ticket money & time👎''

Fourth user wrote,''Telugu cinema's new bet: #Ranabaali, with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is a Rayalaseema historical drama. Reviews call it history-rich but overstuffed. #VijayDeverakonda.''

Ranabaali's striking visuals have worked in the favour of the movie, as they speak in its favour of the movie.

Box office clash



Released ahead of Dussehra, the movie locks horns with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which has opened with great reviews, Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, Yami Gautam's Nayii Naveli and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam. While Ajay's film is doing outstanding business, the excitement for Rajinikanth's tiger is also sky-high. How it will compete with the other movies and emerge as the first choice will be interesting to see.