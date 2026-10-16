/The Housemaid’s Secret: Sydney Sweeney spotted filming with Stephen Kalyn | Watch

Sydney Sweeney has built a varied screen career through projects spanning teen drama, romantic comedy and psychological thrillers. The actor is now returning to one of her recent thriller roles for a follow-up film of The Housemaid, with new set photos and videos, offering a glimpse of the story taking shape in New Jersey.

Sydney Sweeney Films ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ With Stephen Kalyn in Hoboken

Sydney Sweeney has been spotted filming The Housemaid’s Secret, the upcoming sequel to the psychological thriller The Housemaid, in Hoboken, New Jersey. The actor was photographed on set alongside Stephen Kalyn, who joins the franchise as Brock Cunningham.

Several clips and photos from the shoot show Sweeney and Kalyn filming outside a building, with the actors appearing to rehearse a scene together. In one image, Kalyn places his hands on Sweeney’s shoulders, suggesting a personal moment between their characters. Sweeney was also seen acknowledging photographers while filming continued around them. These are on-set images, and the wider context of the scenes has not been revealed.

Sydney Sweeney reprises her role as Millie Calloway, a former convict who becomes a housekeeper and finds herself caught up in a dangerous situation while working for a wealthy family in the first film. Stephen Kalyn, known for his work in Off Campus and Gen V, plays Brock Cunningham in the sequel.

The cast also includes Michele Morrone, who returns as Enzo Accardi. Morrone and Sweeney were spotted filming together in Hoboken as well, including scenes that appeared to show their characters sharing a warm moment.

All about The Housemaid's Secret

The sequel is based on Freida McFadden’s novel of the same name, the second book in her Housemaid series. The story follows Millie as she takes a job working for a wealthy woman whom she is never allowed to see. As Millie begins to question the unusual rules surrounding the household, she uncovers secrets that put her in another unsettling situation.

Paul Feig returns as director, while Sweeney and McFadden are among the project’s executive producers. Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow and Paul Anthony Kelly are also part of the cast. Amanda Seyfried, who played Nina Winchester in the first film, is not expected to return as a principal cast member, although she remains an executive producer and has previously expressed interest in a cameo.