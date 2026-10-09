Is actress Sydney Sweeney considering converting to Judaism? New reports suggest the actress might be embracing a new faith as she takes the next step in her relationship with Scooter Braun.



Sweeney and Braun have been dating for a while now. In April, he made their relationship official on social media by sharing a cosy photo.

Fact check | Is Sydney Sweeney considering conversion to Judaism?

As per Page Six, The Housemaid actress has been exploring a change of faith as she looks into converting to Braun's religion, Judaism.

According to a source, the Euphoria actress has considered conversion and has already met with two rabbis. The reason behind the conversion is reportedly family. It has been learnt that she and the talent manager are discussing the possibility of having children together.



''The couple is discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject,'' they claimed.

If they plan a child, then this will be the first child of the actress and the four of Braun. He also shares three children with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen. They were married from 2014 to 2022.

Earlier, it was reported that the actress has been spotted with Braun at a Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Connecticut, attending Rosh Hashanah services.

'They sat in the back,' an witness claimed.

Last month, Page Six is reportedly planning to take things forward and ask that question to Sweeney “in the next six months”, and quoted a source saying: “He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe”.

For now, this claim is totally based on reports. No official confirmation on this yet. Both the stars have not reacted to it.

What's the system of conversion?