/BLACKPINK’s Jennie, The Weeknd reunite on stage for ‘One Of The Girls’, spark fan frenzy

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and The Weeknd have built a musical connection through their 2023 collaboration One Of The Girls, released for the HBO series The Idol. The two artists have now reunited on stage in South Korea, surprising concertgoers with their first live performance of the track together. Several clips from the event have gone viral.

BLACKPINK's Jennie joins The Weeknd for ‘One Of The Girls’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and The Weeknd have given fans a memorable musical moment after finally performing together on stage. Jennie made a surprise appearance at the Canadian singer’s concert in South Korea on October 8, joining him for a live rendition of their collaboration One Of The Girls.

The surprise appearance took place during the second night of The Weeknd’s two-show engagement at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. The concerts were part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour and marked his return to South Korea for live performances after eight years.

After the performance, the two artists embraced before Jennie left the stage. She thanked The Weeknd for having her and greeted him in Korean, adding another personal touch to the reunion.

Internet reacts to Jennie and The Weeknd's reunion

Videos of the performance circulated online, with fans celebrating the artists finally sharing the stage for their collaboration. The moment also drew attention because The Weeknd had performed the song during the first night of his South Korean concerts without Jennie.

Social media reactions included enthusiastic comments describing the pairing as iconic and celebrating the long-awaited live collaboration. One user wrote, “Jennie and The Weeknd on the same stage...This is what iconic moments are made of. History was made tonight.”

Another user wrote, "Jennie went from covering The Weeknd's songs as a trainee, to attending his concerts as a rookie, to sharing a stage with him as the biggest K-pop soloist."

"Eleven years ago Jennie was just a trainee performing the weeknd songs during monthly evaluations and now she is performing their song together in her hometown", wrote the third user.

All about the One of the Girls track

Released in 2023, One Of The Girls features The Weeknd, Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp and is associated with the soundtrack of The Idol. The song went on to find an audience beyond the series, becoming one of the best-known musical releases linked to the show.