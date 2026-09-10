/BLACKPINK’s Jennie draws boycott calls as Adidas faces backlash over Israel ad

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK member Jennie is under fire for her being part of the latest Israel's Adidas campaign featuring former Israeli soldier and amputee Shalev Biton. Although Jennie's own collaboration is separate from the disputed promotion, some social media users have directed boycott messages at her and urged her to end her association with Adidas. The brand has later issued a statement.

What is the campaign all about, and why is Jennie facing backlash? Netizen's reaction

Jennie has become part of a growing online backlash surrounding Adidas, shortly after launching her

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first collection with the brand. The BLACKPINK member recently unveiled “adidas Originals by JENNIE", a collection in which she participated as a co-designer. Unlike her previous work with the company as a model and ambassador, this collaboration involved her directly in the product design process. The collection was launched globally on September 1.

The controversy began with a separate Adidas promotion in Israel for its Single Shoe service, which allows people who need only one shoe because of limb loss or disability to purchase a single shoe at a reduced price. The Israeli promotion featured Shalev Biton, a former Israeli soldier who lost his left leg during the 2021 Israel-Gaza conflict. His appearance in the campaign drew criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, particularly amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Several took to social media platforms to express their views, and one user wrote, “ADIDAS who signed Jennie to make their campaign to fund genocide after dropping Bella Hadid over being Pro-Pal. And Jennie and her Zionist manager proudly showing off the Adidas Israel campaign.”

Another user wrote, "Ugly, arrogant, racist, zionis, supporting abuser, tone deaf and pick a struggle."

"Meanwhile her favs.K-pop stans dragging actual genocide and human rights crises into fan wars just to hate on BTS is sick. Y'all claim you're boycotting but ignore Jennie promoting Adidas and Rosé collabbing with Bruno Mars (who literally performed in Israel). The hypocrisy", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "#BoycottAdidas Jennie, please leave this brand. We don't want you associated with a brand that supports Israel while Israel is committing genocide in Gaza."

Adidas issues statement over Israel ad campaign featuring Jennie

After facing immense backlash over the ad, Adidas apologised, saying the promotion was only a part of a local initiative rather than of a global campaign. They stated, "We recognise that an image used in a recent local activation by the local team has raised concerns and strong reactions. It was never our intent to cause offence, and we apologise for anyone affected.'

All about Jennie

Born in South Korea, Jennie lived and studied in Auckland, New Zealand, for five years before returning to South Korea in 2010. She joined agency YG Entertainment in 2010 and made her debut as the main rapper and lead vocalist of BLACKPINK in August 2016.