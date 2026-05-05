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BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa's reunion steals the spotlight at the Met Gala 2026

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 05, 2026, 11:16 IST | Updated: May 05, 2026, 11:16 IST
BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa's reunion steals the spotlight at the Met Gala 2026

BLACKPINK at Met Gala 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

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BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa graced the red carpet of Met Gala 2026, making bold fashion statements. Let's take a look at the ensembles and their details. 

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK reunited for a change this time at a red carpet of Met Gala 2026, instead of a concert stage! From Dior to Robert Wun looks, the members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose made everyone's heads turn with their fashion statement on the red carpet.

Details of BLACKPINK's Met Gala 2026 outfits

The oldest member of the group, Jisoo, made her debut at the Met Gala in a custom-made Dior gown. The strapless, backless dress has been draped in Gaza, entirely embroidered with a garden scene and trimmed with floral bouquets. The outfit was completed by a headpiece decorated with fabric flower embroidery and a stunning Cartier Collection necklace from 1905.

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Jisoo of BLACKPINK makes her Met Gala debut in a pink-and-silver sequined floor-length gown at the 2026 Met Gala, wearing a look inspired by “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While the youngest member Lisa wore a custom, ivory-white, sheer gown designed by Robert Wun to celebrate the "Fashion Is Art" theme, featuring over 66,960 Swarovski crystals and 3D-printed arms that held up a matching veil. The dramatic "tented" outfit, meant to evoke "the bride lifting up her own veil", required nearly 3,000 hours, with 3D-printed elements modelled after her own arms.

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The Apt hitmaker, Rose, wore a floor-length black gown by Saint Laurent with a massive sparkling bird on her hip. With sleek blonde hair, black stilettos, and a diamond-studded neckpiece, the idol completed her look.

Jennie, who is often seen wearing the Chanel brand, looked stunning in a blue dress designed by artistic director Matthieu Blazy. In a conversation with Vogue, the rapper and singer said the dress was covered in 15,000 metallic sequin leaves.

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All about BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a globally renowned South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Known for hits like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, they are recognised as the "biggest girl group in the world", blending K-pop with hip-hop, high fashion, and a "girl crush" concept.

All members have successful solo music careers and are global brand ambassadors for luxury fashion houses (Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent, and Celine). As of May this year, apart from the Met Gala, the idols are preparing for a new tour and music, following the release of individual projects.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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