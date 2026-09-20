/The Weeknd unveils new song ‘Tokyo’, performs with Yoko Takahashi at Japan concert

The Weeknd has begun the Asian leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, kicking off the latest run of shows in Japan. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa on September 19, where he surprised fans with the live debut of a new song titled "Tokyo".

The Weeknd unveils new song at Japan concert

The Weeknd has given fans a first listen to another new song during the latest chapter of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. During his September 19 concert at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan, the singer performed “Tokyo” live for the first time. The track was listed among the concert’s setlist as a live debut, adding another unreleased song to The Weeknd’s recent run of new material.

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The Weeknd performed the new track at Japan's Belluna Dome for the first time with Japanese singer Yoko Takahashi. The song samples her track "A Cruel Angel's Thesis," which is the opening theme song for the 1995 anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion. She then performed that song for his audience while he jammed.

For the unversed, Takahashi’s song was released in 1995 and became widely recognised as the opening theme for Neon Genesis Evangelion. The connection gives “Tokyo” a distinctly Japanese pop-culture reference.

The Weeknd incorporating Japanese music into his songs

The Weeknd has previously incorporated Japanese music into his work. His song “Out of Time", from the 2022 album Dawn FM, samples Tomoko Aran’s 1983 city-pop track “Midnight Pretenders". Universal Music Japan also recently announced a new version of “Out of Time” featuring Aran, released as part of the Japan-exclusive After Hours Til Dawn Collection.

Fans react to The Weeknd's new song with Yoko Takahashi

The clips from the performance of The Weeknd at the Japan concert with Yoko went viral within no time. One user wrote, “The Weeknd was arguably the greatest artist of the 2010's and now he's laying down a solid argument for being the greatest artist of the 2020s.”

Another user wrote, "The Weeknd surprised Japan with a special guest Yoko Takahashi."

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"I was totally blown away by The Weeknd's vocals, staging, and the setlist. Getting to see a dome-class show like this in Japan—I'm so moved. And for the Evangelion collab, I finally got to see Yoko Takahashi too", wrote the third user.

All about The Weeknd's Asia tour

The Weeknd has officially launched the final Asian leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which just kicked off with opening shows on September 19 and 20, 2026, at the Belluna Dome in Tokyo, Japan. This 11-show run marks the final chapter of his massive five-year global stadium run, celebrating his album trilogy (After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow).