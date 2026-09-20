/Lust Stories 3 actor Konkona Sen Sharma hospitalised after dengue diagnosis, shares health update

Lust Stories 3 actress Konkona Sen Sharma has been diagnosed with dengue. She shared the update about her health on social media after being admitted to a hospital. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she is now recovering.

Konkona Sen Sharma shares health update

Along with the picture of herself at the hospital, she urged her followers to be careful amid the rising dengue cases. "Guys, watch out for dengue. Was in the hospital but better now," she wrote.

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Konkona's dating rumour

The health update comes shortly after Konkona was seen with actor Amol Parashar. The two recently appeared together in an Instagram reel shared to mark Amol's 40th birthday. While the two have not publicly confirmed their relationship, fans can't stop admiring the rumoured couple.

In the playful video, Konkona and Amol are seen sharing a light-hearted exchange as a song plays in the background. The reel carried the text, "When it's his birthday and he doesn't want to do anything!"

Konkona Sen Sharma's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

The post received reactions from Kusha Kapila, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Amruta Subhash, Akshay Oberoi, Gulshan Devaiah, Dolly Singh, Ayush Sharma, Tillotama Shome and more.

Konkona Sen Sharma's work front

On the work front, she was last seen in Lust Stories 3. The anthology features multiple stories exploring relationships and desire. The cast also features Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

WION's review of the anthology film reads, "Lust Stories 3 caters to women more and wants the men to take note. While female desires remain the core theme of the anthology, it also talks of human emotions well and the complexities that come along with it. It may not shy away from talking about sexual desire, but it very obviously states how Indian society is still reluctant to talk about sex openly. In Lust Stories 2, sex is used for seeking revenge, communicating, taking control of things, having fun, and even for redemption."