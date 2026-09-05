/Lust Stories 3 release date out! Emmy-nominated series returns with four new stories, four directors

Love, desire, and complicated relationships are set to return with a brand-new chapter. After making a significant buzz with its first two instalments, Lust Stories is coming back with its third season. Taking audiences on a ride through four different stories exploring modern relationships and intimacy, the OTT platform Netflix has announced the release date, sending fans into a frenzy.

Lust Stories 3 release date announced

On September 5 (Saturday), Netflix and the makers of Lust Stories 3 confirmed that the next chapter will premiere on the streaming platform on September 18. Sharing a clip introducing the new faces to the new instalment, the latest chapter is directed by four filmmakers, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj. Each director explores a different story centred around love, desire, relationships, and the emotions that often remain unspoken.

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The new chapter of the Emmy-nominated series is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment and features a stellar ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

More details of Lust Stories 3 revealed

Speaking about the return of the celebrated anthology, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said, "What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud."

She further continued, "Four of India’s leading directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, bring four distinct perspectives, united by a singular vision: inviting audiences to interpret these relationships through the lens of their own experiences. Together with RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, we’re proud to carry this creative legacy forward. Each film offers a distinct perspective, while leaving audiences room to form their own interpretations. That is the power of this anthology.”

Further, producer Ronnie Screwvala also shared his thoughts on how the anthology has evolved and its collaboration with Netflix. "With every edition, Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories. Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy. Netflix has been a valued partner in championing the anthology and giving these distinctive stories a global platform. We’re excited to continue this journey with Lust Stories 3, this time with 4 extraordinary storytellers: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj,” Screwvala added.

Ashi Dua, Producer, Flying Unicorn Entertainment, shares, "What makes Lust Stories special is its ability to bring together unique creative voices while creating a shared emotional experience. Every story in this anthology is different in tone and perspective, yet they are united by their honesty and vulnerability. We can't wait for audiences to discover these worlds on Netflix, on 18th September, and make them their own."

Each story offers a unique perspective on intimacy and relationships, reflecting the signature storytelling style of its filmmaker while collectively celebrating the complexity, contradictions and emotional truths that define human connection. With four distinct voices and four unforgettable worlds, Lust Stories 3 continues the anthology's legacy of telling stories that resonate long after the credits roll.

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