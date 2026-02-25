/The Weeknd and Ariana Grande planning fifth collaboration? Fans think so

The Weeknd has sent fans to frenzy after sharing a cryptic post on social media, and many believe this is a hint at a new collaboration with Ariana Grande. The Canadian star recently posted a list of his previous collaborations with Grande, with a string of explosion emojis.

The Weeknd sparks speculation

The post featured their past tracks together, which include Love Me Harder, Off the Table, Save Your Tears, and Die For You. What caught the attention of the fans was that the number of emojis exceeded the listed songs, leading them to speculate on a fifth collaboration.

Fans decode The Weeknd's post

As soon as the post surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. "Life is about to peak," one fan wrote. "A Weeknd and Ariana collab is a guaranteed hit, can’t wait to hear what they cook up together!" another said. Interpreting it as a hint, one user commented, "Four explosions? This is not a teaser — it’s a warning." "It's always a win when those 2 collab. Magic happens," read another comment on X. Excited about the collaboration, a netizen said, "SONG OF THE YEAR IS COMING."

While fans are expecting to witness the duo's fifth song, the artists have not confirmed it yet.

The Weeknd-Grande's past hits

Their first collaboration happened in 2014 with Love Me Harder. The duo appeared on Grande’s 2014 album My Everything, marking the beginning of a successful partnership.

Later, they reunited in 2020 for Off the Table from Grande’s album Positions. Around the same time, Grande also joined The Weeknd on the remix of Save Your Tears, which topped global charts and became one of their biggest hits.

The Weeknd and Grande's most recent collaboration was in 2023, the remix of Die For You, originally released on The Weeknd’s Starboy album.