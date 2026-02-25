/Pride and Prejudice teaser out! Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden to lead Netflix’s new Jane Austen adaptation | Watch

Netflix on Tuesday revealed the teaser of its upcoming limited series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Featuring Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as the brooding Mr. Darcy, this six-part drama is expected to premiere in 2026.

About the teaser

Reimagining Jane Austen’s beloved 1813 novel, the 54-second teaser gave viewers a glimpse of Corrin’s Elizabeth perched atop her family’s home at Longbourn, gazing at the sunset. Then enters Darcy on a horseback with the sound of galloping hooves.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pride and Prejudice

Adapted by bestselling author Dolly Alderton, who is known for Everything I Know About Love, the series is directed by Euros Lyn. Speaking about the project, Alderton said, "Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it. Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy - it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life."

She further added that the novel has "drama and depth as well as comedy and charm," and fans will be able to explore "the complexities of love, family, friendship, and society."

Also Read: BAFTA informs it is conducting a comprehensive review after racial slur incident

Also Read: BBC and BAFTA apologise after racial slur disrupts awards show

About the series

Alongside Emma Corrin (Elizabeth Bennet) and Jack Lowden (Mr. Darcy), the cast features Olivia Colman (Mrs. Bennet), Rufus Sewell (Mr. Bennet), Freya Mavor (Jane Bennet), Rhea Norwood (Lydia Bennet), Hopey Parish (Mary Bennet), Hollie Avery (Kitty Bennet), Jamie Demetriou (Mr. Collins), and more. The series is produced by Lisa Osborne, with Alderton and Lyn executive producing alongside Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point.

When the adaptation was first announced, Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said, "We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy. Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, mean she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear. The caliber of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is a testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm."