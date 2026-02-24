/Five OTT platforms blocked by the government for streaming ‘obscene content’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has banned five OTT platforms for streaming ‘obscene content’. According to officials, the government has directed the access to these OTT platforms to be blocked following due procedures.

The OTT platforms that have been blocked included MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu.

According to reports, internet service providers have been instructed to restrict access to platforms that violate the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and laws prohibiting obscene content.

These rules are designed to “maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices” across digital media.