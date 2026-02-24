Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Five OTT platforms blocked by the government for streaming ‘obscene content’

Five OTT platforms blocked by the government for streaming ‘obscene content’

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 23:21 IST
Five OTT platforms blocked by the government for streaming ‘obscene content’

Representational image Photograph: (AI generated)

Story highlights

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reportedly blocked the access of five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content. Internet providers across the country have been asked to restrict access to these apps. 

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has banned five OTT platforms for streaming ‘obscene content’. According to officials, the government has directed the access to these OTT platforms to be blocked following due procedures.

The OTT platforms that have been blocked included MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu.

According to reports, internet service providers have been instructed to restrict access to platforms that violate the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and laws prohibiting obscene content.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

These rules are designed to “maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices” across digital media.

The move is in line with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which empowers the government to block online content for various reasons

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

Share on twitter

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

Trending Topics