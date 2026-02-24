/BAFTA informs it is conducting a comprehensive review after the racial slur incident at the awards night

BAFTA sent out a letter to its members on Tuesday stating that it has started a comprehensive review of Sunday’s Film Awards after a racial slur was used while Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage to present an award.

“We want to assure all our members that a comprehensive review is underway,” the awards body said in a letter to its members.

What is the controversy around the BAFTA film awards?

On Sunday, during the BAFTA film awards, John Davidson, the subject of the movie I Swear, could be heard shouting various expletives throughout the ceremony due to his Tourette’s. He shouted the N-word when Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage to present an award. Davidson subsequently left the auditorium.

The BBC has been widely criticized for leaving up a version of the ceremony on iPlayer in which the racial slur was audible for 15 hours before it was taken down. The broadcaster did, however, edit a significant portion of Davies Jr’s BAFTA speech, including a part where he says “free Palestine.”

Davidson’s expletives sadly dominated what should have been a terrific night for Studiocanal’s I Swear, which fetched Robert Aramayo the best actor award over the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

Meanwhile, Lindo told Vanity Fair he wished a representative for the awards body had reached out to him and Jordan after the word was shouted. Sinners production designer Hannah Beachler criticized host Alan Cumming’s on-stage apology.

BAFTA Letter:

"We would like to address the situation that arose during the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, in which highly offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many was heard. We issued a statement last night, and we want members to hear from us directly, too. Please find our public statement here.

We recognise this has impacted members in a multitude of ways – we want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all.

One of our guests, John Davidson MBE has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of the condition. John is an executive producer of one of the nominated films, I Swear. The film highlights that Tourette Syndrome is a neurological disability that causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual’s beliefs and are not intentional.

We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and prepared extensively in order for John to be able to be present in the room. We made those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear involuntary strong and offensive language, noises or movements during the ceremony. We fully understand our intention to be inclusive in no way diminishes the impact of what happened.

Early in the ceremony loud and involuntary tics, including one in the form of a profoundly offensive term, were heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we have apologised unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We have also thanked Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism – and regret they were put in this position in the first place.

During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we have also thanked him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him.

We are in contact with the studios involved and conversations are ongoing.

We want to assure all our members that a comprehensive review is underway. You may have also seen the BBC have issued their own apology for the broadcast.

It was a very complex situation and we understand you will have many questions – please rest assured how seriously we are taking this. If you’d like to contact us, please email membership@bafta.org.

We take full responsibility for putting our guests and members of the academy in a very difficult situation and we will learn from this.