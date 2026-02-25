/Only Murders In The Building fame Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Elizabeth Short passes away at 42

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Short, has died at the age of 42, the family confirmed in a statement. Best known for the hit series Only Murders in the Building, the actor-comedian has fans across the globe who have begun pouring tributes for his daughter.

Family confirms Katherine's death

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time," the statement read as shared by PEOPLE. "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Authorities on Monday responded to a call at a Hollywood Hills residence around 6:41 pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department were dispatched to the scene. As per PEOPLE, the incident is being treated as a possible suicide. Further details have not been revealed.

Who was Katherine Short?

Martin Short had adopted three children, and Katherine was the eldest among them. The actor and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010 after three decades of marriage, also adopted two sons, Oliver and Henry.

Being a licensed clinical social worker, Katherine worked towards mental health support. As per reports, she had a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender and sexuality studies from New York University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California. Before passing away, she reportedly worked in private practice and part-time at Amae Health, where she was involved in psychotherapy, peer support, and community outreach.

Katherine mostly stayed away from the limelight, but occasionally, she was spotted accompanying her father to public events like film after-parties and awards-season gatherings.