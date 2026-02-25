/Martin Short's daughter Katherine's death: 911 audio call reveals details

Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short's daughter Katherine Elizabeth Short's death at the age of 42 has shocked everyone. After the news of her passing spread like wildfire, tributes and condolences poured in from the fans of the actor-comedian. An audio from 911 has emerged, which was just moments rushing to Katherine's residence.

All details about 911 audio call involving death of Katherine Elizabeth Short

LA City Fire deputies were heard responding to a call on Katherine Elizabeth Short's street initially for a shooting, as per the audio obtained by TMZ. Followed by one officer being heard asking if they are clear to enter, then confirming the incident was self-inflicted, stating the caller is there with the patient but unable to enter the bedroom.

Reportedly, LAPD and the fire department responded to her place in Hollywood Hills shortly after 6:40 PM PT, where she was found deceased.

For the unversed, Martin Short met Canadian actress Nancy Dolman in 1972 during the run of Godspell and tied the knot in 1980. They adopted three children – Katherine, Oliver and Henry.

All about Martin Short

Martin Short gained prominence for his roles in sketch comedy and has also been part of films and television shows. Short has featured in films including Three Amigos, Innerspace, Three Fugitives, Father of the Bride, Captain Ron, Mars Attacks! and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, among others.

Apart from films, Martin Short has also featured in shows including For the Record, The Family Man, The Associates, The Love Boat, I'm a Big Girl Now, Second City Television, Sunset Limosuine, Really Weird Tales, The Completely Mental Misadventures of Ed Grimley, among others.