/Snoop Dogg reveals emotional reason behind his upcoming biopic: 'Get to bring my mother back'

Rapper Snoop Dogg has opened up about the emotional experience of making his upcoming biopic, saying the film allows him to bring his late mother and brother “back to life”, according to People. The “Gin and Juice” rapper shared details about the project during a recent conversation with singer Chaka Khan after he joined People’s interview with the “I’m Every Woman” icon through FaceTime at the SiriusXM headquarters in New York City.

Snoop Dogg on his biopic

“I’m shooting my biopic right now,” Snoop told Khan, whose new album ‘Chakzilla’ features the rapper on the single “Boogie’s in My Soul.”

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“That’s wonderful! Oh, it’s going to be such a great story,” Khan responded, asking Snoop how the process made him feel.



Snoop said the project has been an emotional journey for him as it allows him to revisit important relationships from his life.

“I get to bring my mother back to life. I get to bring my brother back to life. That’s what I’m getting, that emotional uplift of bringing them back to life again,” he said, according to People.

Responding to his emotions, Khan told the rapper, “That’s beautiful. That’s the beauty of it, baby. That’s the beauty. They’re always with us.”

Universal Pictures announced Snoop Dogg’s biopic in 2022, with ‘Black Panther’ screenwriter Joe Robert Cole attached to the project. The film, titled ‘Snoop’, is being directed by Craig Brewer, known for films including ‘Song Sung Blue’.

About Snoop Dogg's biopic

In June 2025, actor Jonathan Daviss was announced to portray Snoop Dogg in the upcoming film. Speaking about preparing for the role, Daviss highlighted Snoop’s involvement in the process.

“My favorite thing about that process was how hands-on [Snoop Dogg] was. In between my auditions, he allowed me to come hang out with him,” Daviss said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2026, according to People.

“Usually when you’re doing a biopic about somebody else’s life, the subject is not there. ... So I have an interesting opportunity to portray somebody who’s still living,” he added.

Actress Lauren London is set to portray Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate, who died in October 2021 at the age of 70, according to People.

Snoop’s younger brother Bing Worthington, who was also involved in his career, died in 2024 at the age of 44. The actor who will portray him in the biopic has not yet been announced.

The film is scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2027, according to Deadline.