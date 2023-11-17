Wait, what? Snoop Dogg announces he's quitting smoking: ‘Please respect my privacy'

Snoop Dogg shocked his millions of fans as he announced that he's planning to quit smoking. The rapper, who has never shied away from showing his support for smoking marijuana, recently shared that he's leaving his years-old habit.

On Thursday (Nov 16), the American rapper shared a post on his Instagram handle. In the post, Snoop wrote, "I'm giving up smoke."

The statement continued, "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time." View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) × The post was quick to garner netizen reactions, with the majority of fans taking it as a joke.

Baffled fans asked the rapper if he was ''all right''.

Others thought that he'd quit smoking and would now shift to edible cannabis.

One user asked the rapper, "Did I miss something? Are you alright Snoop?" This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) November 16, 2023 × Another wrote, ''Not smoking it’s the new smoking.'' You‘ll make it my man.



The health benefits are obvious. You got this 🤝 — Dom (@DomRockingIT) November 16, 2023 × Third user wrote, ''historical moment in time.'' No one dared reject a smoke from Snoop Dogg pic.twitter.com/7vJjrJsjCI — Frank Ulom (@frankulom) November 16, 2023 × ''Sheeeesh easiest marketing for Snoop Dogg edibles ever," added another.

However, the rapper has not made it clear whether he's serious and leaving smoking for the rest of his life or if it's just another promotional strategy for his cannabis company, Leafs By Snoop. Snoop 1 week after giving up Smoke pic.twitter.com/secVYRNobH — Hawks (@NFTHawks) November 16, 2023 × “This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something,” one user wrote on X. Today isn’t April Fools day Snoop pic.twitter.com/ZwqwaRTwTh — greg (@greg16676935420) November 16, 2023 × Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, is known for his smoking habit. Over the years, he's promoted weed in every way possible, whether it's smoking joints on the red carpet or even during live talk shows.