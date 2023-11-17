LIVE TV
Wait, what? Snoop Dogg announces he's quitting smoking: ‘Please respect my privacy'

New Delhi, India Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, is known for his smoking habit. Over the years, he's promoted weed in every way possible, whether it's smoking joints on the red carpet or even during live talk shows. 

Snoop Dogg shocked his millions of fans as he announced that he's planning to quit smoking. The rapper, who has never shied away from showing his support for smoking marijuana, recently shared that he's leaving his years-old habit.

On Thursday (Nov 16), the American rapper shared a post on his Instagram handle. In the post, Snoop wrote, "I'm giving up smoke."

The statement continued, "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

The post was quick to garner netizen reactions, with the majority of fans taking it as a joke.

Baffled fans asked the rapper if he was ''all right''.

Others thought that he'd quit smoking and would now shift to edible cannabis.

One user asked the rapper, "Did I miss something? Are you alright Snoop?" 

Another wrote, ''Not smoking it’s the new smoking.''

Third user wrote, ''historical moment in time.''

''Sheeeesh easiest marketing for Snoop Dogg edibles ever," added another.

However, the rapper has not made it clear whether he's serious and leaving smoking for the rest of his life or if it's just another promotional strategy for his cannabis company, Leafs By Snoop.

“This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something,” one user wrote on X. 

In 2020, the rapper called weed “the most important element in hip-hop.” Meanwhile, in 2013, Dogg revealed in an interview that he was ''smoking 80 cannabis joints a day''
 

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

