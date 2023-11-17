David Letterman to return to The Late Show, but this time as a guest

David Letterman is set to head back to his former TV home but this time as a guest. David Letterman served as a host of The Late Show and was in fact the first host of the popular show when it launched in 1993.

With nostalgia very high for David Letterman’s return to the Ed Sullivan Theater, Stephen Colbert will welcome him back as he made the announcement of David’s return earlier. He will be back on the November 20 episode.

David Letterman was the first host of The Late Show, moving from NBC to launch the show on CBS in 1993. He stepped down from the show in May 2015 after 22 seasons. Post his exit, Stephen Colbert took over the role of the host that year.

Meanwhile, David Letterman hasn’t exactly been away from the spotlight. He has since been busy with his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. He has also been a guest on other late-night shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and Late Night With Seth Meyers, in recent years.