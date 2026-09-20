/Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham's Ride Or Die cancelled after one season

The journey of Ride Or Die has come to an end on Prime Video as the OTT platform cancelled the action-comedy, starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham, after one season. The update comes just a few months after the show's July 15 premiere, when all eight episodes of Season 1 were released together.

However, the series could still get a second chance on any other platform.

It has not been publicly revealed why Ride Or Die has been cancelled after one season.

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About Ride Or Die

Created by Tessa Coates, the story follows Debbie Claybourne and Judith Burton, two best friends whose lives change dramatically after one of them reveals a shocking secret. Spencer plays Debbie Claybourne, and Waddingham plays Judith Burton. Debbie believes she knows her best friend inside out, only to discover that Judith is actually an international assassin.

The official logline for Ride Or Die reveals, "Ride or Die’ follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together. It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels."

The revelation leads the pair on the run across Europe as they attempt to escape law enforcement, assassins and criminals.

Ride Or Die cast

The cast also features Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, Jacky Ido, Sylvia Hoeks and Bill Nighy.

Tessa Coates also served as executive producer and showrunner alongside Matt Miller. Peyton Reed directed the show. Spencer and Waddingham were also among its executive producers.