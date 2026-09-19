/Taylor Swift-Tom Cruise to star in a film together? Digger actor reveals what they discussed at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift had her fans talking for two very different reasons this week. On Tuesday, the pop superstar skipped the 2026 Emmy Awards despite earning five nominations. Later, she was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener cheering for her husband, Travis Kelce, while seated opposite Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The highlight of the evening was not their appearance but the chat, which kept everyone on social media busy, thinking about what exactly the two stars were discussing. Cruise has now shed light on the viral conversation.

Tom Cruise reveals viral conversation with Taylor Swift

Making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 17, Tom Cruise addressed the viral conversation with Taylor Swift, which prompted everyone on social media to keep guessing.

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The Mission: Impossible star told host Jimmy Fallon, "She was schooling me on football." To which Jimmy Fallon replied, "For real?"

"For real ... first of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends, they're a beautiful couple, and magical in their own right, everybody in that booth. I hadn't been to a football game since pre-COVID, so to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot of fun," Cruise added.

Praising Swift and her knowledge about football, the actor further continued, "She knows her stuff. She knows. She knows."

Apart from football, the two artists also chatted about music and movies. The Digger actor stated, "We were talking about music and movies. She's funny. She's got such a great sense of humor. A brilliant writer, also, by the way. Brilliant musician, director. Very skilled."

Although Taylor Swift was absent from the 2026 Emmys, she still made her presence felt with a pre-recorded comedy sketch that also featured Mariska Hargitay and other members of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cast.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now Mr and Mrs. Their bond began with a friendship bracelet at Arrowhead Stadium, grew over time. After dating for almost three years, they got engaged and then said, ‘I do' in a grand wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

What's next for Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise is set to appear in Digger, a black comedy directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026. Other than that, the actor also made headlines for reprising his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder alongside Anne Hathaway. It will be directed by Jonathan Levine and shot in IMAX.