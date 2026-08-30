/Days of Thunder sequel: Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise, release date set

Nearly four decades after Tom Cruise first raced onto the NASCAR circuit as Cole Trickle, Days of Thunder is heading back to the big screen with a sequel, this time with Anne Hathaway joining the ride. Paramount Pictures has officially set a release date for the long-awaited follow-up, bringing Cruise back to his iconic racing role while adding Hathaway to the cast in a key new role.

When will the sequel of Days of Thunder release?

Tom Cruise is getting back behind the wheel as Cole Trickle, the character he played in Tony Scott's 1990 racing drama Days of Thunder. Paramount Pictures has set June 2, 2028, as the theatrical release date for the sequel, meaning the new film will arrive almost four decades after the original.

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Tom Cruise announced the project at Daytona International Speedway, ahead of a NASCAR event, further underlining the film's connection to the racing world. Soon after the clip was shared, the internet exploded with reactions expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Cole Trickle's back and somehow still the fastest guy on track. Summer 2028 just got more interesting."

Another user wrote, "Super pumped, not so much about Anne though....bring Nicole back."

"2028?! Tom, brother, that is whole presidential election away", wrote the third user.

What is Days of Thunder all about?

The 1990 sports action-drama, Days of Thunder, is all about a reckless, talented young open-wheel racer named Cole Trickle who transitions to the high-stakes world of NASCAR. Cole Trickle is recruited by a car dealer named Tim Daland to drive in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series.

Brash and inexperienced, Cole is paired with veteran crew chief Harry Hogge to learn the ropes of stock-car racing. Cole develops a fierce rivalry and eventual friendship with veteran driver Rowdy Burns. After a near-fatal crash on the track, both men face physical and mental recovery, leading Cole to overcome his fears and race in the Daytona 500.