/Tom Cruise, Beyonce, Matt Damon and more: All the celebrities spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final became one of the biggest star-studded events in recent times. The clash between Spain and Argentina was held at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, and saw several actors, musicians, and social media influencers, along with its first-ever World Cup halftime show.

Closing ceremony performances

Before the game, the closing ceremony featured performances by Robbie Williams, Laura Pausini and Nicole Scherzinger with the tournament anthem Desire. Jennifer Hudson performed the U.S. national anthem, while Post Malone joined Swae Lee on stage.

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Tom Cruise also addressed the crowd during the pre-match celebrations, with IShowSpeed making an appearance as part of the festivities.

Celebrities in the audiences

The stands were equally packed with famous faces. David Beckham attended alongside his wife, Victoria Beckham, sons Romeo and Cruz, and their partners. Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and Luciana Damon were also spotted watching the final from the stadium.

From the music industry, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were spotted together in the crowd, while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended the match.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were also captured sharing a kiss during the game.

Several other well-known personalities were seen in attendance, including Javier Bardem, Julia Garner, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Adrien Brody, Trevor Noah, Richard Gere, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez, Pharrell Williams, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Peso Pluma, Gayle King, Winnie Harlow, Odell Beckham Jr., MrBeast and Thea Booysen.

Halftime show

FIFA 2026 also created history by introducing its first-ever World Cup final halftime show. Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, the performance saw Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS perform. Burna Boy, Coldplay, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus, Sesame Street characters and The Muppets also joined the celebration.