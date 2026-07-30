/Katie Holmes' reacts to Suri's decision to drop Tom Cruise's surname

Suri, the 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, grabbed headlines after she legally changed the last name of her mother. Post this, Hollywood actress Katie Holmes has reacted to her daughter removing the surname of her famous father.

Katie Holmes on Suri removing the Cruise surname

A report of Page Six stated that Katie Holmes supports her daughter Suri's decision to legally drop the surname of her famous father. The source said, "Katie wasn't surprised by Suri's decision to legally drop Cruise from her last name because that's just who Suri is."

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The source further said, "She's always been incredibly independent and confident in making her own choice. This also wasn’t something that happened overnight. It was a decision that evolved over time, and Katie respected Suri’s process every step of the way. This wasn’t something Katie pushed or encouraged."

"It was entirely Suri’s decision. Katie has spent years raising Suri to think for herself and become her own person, and she’s incredibly proud of the confident, independent young woman she’s become", the source further stated.

Tom Cruise' relationship with Suri and Katie Holmes

Suri Noelle (formerly Suri Cruise) is 20 years old, attends Carnegie Mellon University, and legally dropped her father Tom Cruise's last name. Born on April 18, 2006, to Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, she has been estranged from her father for over a decade.