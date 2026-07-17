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Tom Cruise becomes the first celeb reviewer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey; says ‘can’t wait to see it again’

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 13:30 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 13:30 IST
Tom Cruise becomes the first celeb reviewer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey; says ‘can’t wait to see it again’

Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey finally hit the cinemas on July 17. Hollywood star Tom Cruise was one of the first celebrities from Hollywood to praise the film on social media on Friday. 

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited cinematic spectacle, The Odyssey, finally hit cinemas on July 17. As the film sends waves of excitement among fans, Tom Cruise has become one of the first celebrities to share his review of the film. Cruise took to social media to crown the Greek myth adaptation as an absolute masterpiece crafted by Nolan.

Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Tom Cruise shared a photo of himself on his Instagram and X accounts, holding an IMAX 70mm movie ticket, and penned a note for Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and the star-studded cast. Expressing his eagerness to watch the film again, his post read, "Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can’t wait to see it again!"

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Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan have never worked together but share a unique bond. Cruise has been a true supporter of Nolan, publicly praising his work and attending premieres for his projects like Tenet, Oppenheimer, and now The Odyssey.

Fans' reactions to Tom Cruise's post

As soon as the Mission: Impossible star posted a picture with his review, social media users flooded the comments section, with many praising Nolan's vision and sharing their own thoughts on the film. One user commented, "We want a Nolan-Cruise team-up!" Another wrote, "I love how you support cinema and the arts. It’s wonderful."

Another user expressed excitement for Cruise's upcoming film, Digger, writing, "You are awesome @tomcruise, can't wait to see you in Digger." One Instagram user commented, "Omg yes! Now Tom needs to be in a Nolan film!"

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an epic action fantasy film adapting Homer's ancient Greek tale. The 2-hour-and-52-minute-long movie follows war hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) on a dangerous, decade-long voyage home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, while his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) fends off aggressive suitors who seek to seize the throne and plot to murder her son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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