/Tom Cruise becomes the first celeb reviewer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey; says ‘can’t wait to see it again’

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited cinematic spectacle, The Odyssey, finally hit cinemas on July 17. As the film sends waves of excitement among fans, Tom Cruise has become one of the first celebrities to share his review of the film. Cruise took to social media to crown the Greek myth adaptation as an absolute masterpiece crafted by Nolan.

Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Tom Cruise shared a photo of himself on his Instagram and X accounts, holding an IMAX 70mm movie ticket, and penned a note for Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and the star-studded cast. Expressing his eagerness to watch the film again, his post read, "Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theatre. I can’t wait to see it again!"

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Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan have never worked together but share a unique bond. Cruise has been a true supporter of Nolan, publicly praising his work and attending premieres for his projects like Tenet, Oppenheimer, and now The Odyssey.

Fans' reactions to Tom Cruise's post

As soon as the Mission: Impossible star posted a picture with his review, social media users flooded the comments section, with many praising Nolan's vision and sharing their own thoughts on the film. One user commented, "We want a Nolan-Cruise team-up!" Another wrote, "I love how you support cinema and the arts. It’s wonderful."

Another user expressed excitement for Cruise's upcoming film, Digger, writing, "You are awesome @tomcruise, can't wait to see you in Digger." One Instagram user commented, "Omg yes! Now Tom needs to be in a Nolan film!"

About The Odyssey