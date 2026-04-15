/Digger trailer unveiled at CinemaCon: Tom Cruise stuns with dramatic transformation



Tom Cruise has stepped into what is probably one of the most shocking looks of his billion-dollar career. At Warner Bros. CinemaCon, the trailer of the movie was unveiled, and the world was shocked to see the actor’s insane transformation.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Cruise and director Alejandro González Iñárritu. Apart from Cruise, the satirical dark comedy, the movie also features Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Emma D'Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, and Michael Stuhlbarg.



Digger trailer unveiled: Tom Cruise in a new avatar

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A new trailer was showcased at the Warner Bros. Pictures CinemaCon panel in the presence of Cruise, who arrived on stage with director Iñárritu.

The trailer showcased Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron with a beer belly and thinning white hair. While the world still awaits the official look, based on these reports, it feels like the Mission: Impossible star has donned one of the messiest and most unrecognisable looks of his career.

What's more interesting is the storyline that shows Digger Rockwell is the owner of the oil company, whose operations have set off an ecological disaster that could also spark a nuclear war, per Variety.

Apart from Cruise, John Goodman plays the role of an ailing US President, who has called Cruise to fix the mess.

“If we can’t control the course of nature, all that matters is who has got the balls to win this war,” Digger says.

Other stills from the trailer show Cruise roaming around his mansion, feeding his ailing cat, and walking around with his huge gut, grabbing all the attention. Meanwhile, other portions show battle scenes and polar ice caps.

The trailer has not been released online yet.

Speaking of their collaboration, Inarritu said that he had the idea of the project night years go and they began the talks on the project seven years ago while Cruise was filming “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Watching Tom Cruise becoming Digger Rockwell, I was not prepared for that,” the filmmaker said before adding, as per THR, “embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless… this role could be his most challenging, hire-wire act.”