/ Aegon’s Conquest: Game of Thrones movie gets a title, more details revealed at CinemaCon

The world of Game of Thrones is getting bigger! Bringing much thrill to fans, the new movie now has a title: Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest. At Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday evening, the makers shared an update.

The title reveal comes almost a month after the GOT movie first grabbed the attention of movie enthusiasts. However, this is only a working title, so don’t be surprised if it changes in the coming years. As of now, there is no confirmation on when the movie will go on floors or its planned release timeline.

The upcoming movie, which will be the first-ever big-screen epic of the GOT world, was part of Warner Bros' 2027 and beyond slate.

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What do we know about the movie so far?

News of the film first surfaced in March, and it has been revealed that the story will follow the original conqueror, Aegon I Targaryen, from George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire. For the unversed, Aegon Targaryen was the first King of Westeros and the creator of the Iron Throne.