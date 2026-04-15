/Kanye West postpones France concert amid possible ban after UK snub

Kanye West is reaping what he has sown. The controversial American rapper, who also goes by the name Ye, has postponed his concert in France after learning that the country may ban the artist from performing there over his antisemitic remarks.

On Tuesday night, West, in a post shared on X, wrote,''After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

In another post, the musician wrote,''He added in a follow-up post, “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it My fans are everything to me Looking forward to the next shows See you at the top of the globe.”

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