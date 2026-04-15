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Kanye West postpones France concert amid possible ban after UK snub

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 10:20 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 10:20 IST
Kanye West postpones France concert amid possible ban after UK snub

Picture of Kanye West Photograph: (AFP)

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Kanye West cancelled his concert in France days after he was barred from entering the UK to headline Wireless Festival due to his past controversial statements. 

Kanye West is reaping what he has sown. The controversial American rapper, who also goes by the name Ye, has postponed his concert in France after learning that the country may ban the artist from performing there over his antisemitic remarks.

On Tuesday night, West, in a post shared on X, wrote,''After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

In another post, the musician wrote,''He added in a follow-up post, “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it My fans are everything to me Looking forward to the next shows See you at the top of the globe.”

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He was set to perform in Marseille, France, on June 11 at Stade Vélodrome as part of his 2026 comeback tour.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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