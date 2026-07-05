/How Pakistani FM's grandson planned and gang-raped two foreign women after inviting them for business

When Pakistani authorities arrested Muhammad Raza Dar, grandson of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the charge sheet described not a spontaneous crime, but a carefully constructed trap. The two victims, Stephanie Adriana Mau-Arun from the Netherlands and Astrid Robinson Bracho from Venezuela, were not random targets. They were cultivated, trusted, invited, and then allegedly held captive, assaulted, and extorted. Here is how the alleged crime was planned and executed, based on the FIR and police statements.

Step 1: Singapore, October 2025 — The First Meeting

Muhammad Raza Dar first encountered the two women in Singapore in October 2025. The introduction was made through the world of cryptocurrency, a space where large sums move quickly, identities are loosely verified, and trust is built on projected wealth and technical credibility. Raza Dar presented himself as a serious business partner. The three entered into a joint cryptocurrency investment venture. The women initially put in around $60,000. Over the following months, as the relationship appeared to deepen and returns seemed promising, their total investment grew to approximately $500,000. Nothing in that period appears to have raised red flags.

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Step 2: The Business Invitation — And The Visas He Arranged

With months of apparent trust established, Raza Dar extended an invitation: come to Pakistan for business. He did not leave the logistics to the women. He reportedly arranged their business visas himself, handling the paperwork and facilitating the process. This detail matters: by controlling the visa process, Raza Dar ensured the women arrived in Pakistan through his channels, on his timeline, and without independent contacts in the country. When Stephanie Adriana Mau-Arun and Astrid Robinson Bracho boarded their flights to Lahore, they had every reason to believe they were travelling for a legitimate business meeting with a partner they had known for eight months.

Step 3: June 29 — Abducted Within Hours Of Landing

The women arrived in Lahore on June 29, 2026. According to their statements to police, they were abducted shortly after arriving in the city. Raza Dar, along with his accomplices, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, Sajid Ali, and a fifth man identified in the FIR only as ‘Boss’ took the women to an abandoned house in Lahore. The transition from business guests to captives happened within hours of landing. They were in a foreign country, with no independent network, no local contacts, and documents arranged by the man who had just abducted them.

Step 4: Inside The Abandoned House — Assault, Robbery, Threats

Inside the house, the FIR states the women were subjected to repeated gang rape and physical assault. Their cash was taken from them. They were threatened with death if they resisted. According to one source, threats of organ harvesting were also made to ensure compliance. The five accused allegedly took turns. The women were held captive while negotiations over a ransom unfolded.

Step 5: The Ransom — $1.5 Million In Cryptocurrency

The abduction was not purely an act of violence, it was also a financial extraction. The accused demanded $1.5 million, equivalent to approximately 450 million Pakistani rupees, to be paid in cryptocurrency. The demand was linked back to the original investment: the crypto venture that had drawn the women to Raza Dar in Singapore was now being used as leverage to extort them. Pay $1.5 million, or face continued captivity, violence, and threats. The choice of cryptocurrency as the ransom medium was deliberate — it is harder to trace, faster to transfer, and crosses borders without banking scrutiny.

Step 6: The Arrests — And The One Still Missing

Pakistani authorities moved to arrest the accused. Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, and Sajid Ali were taken into custody. All four were produced before the Lahore Cantonment court, which granted police a five-day physical remand, less than the 14 days investigators had requested. The fifth accused, referred to only as ‘Boss’ in the FIR, has not been arrested. Raids are reportedly underway. Pakistani social media and at least one journalist have suggested that when the ‘Boss’ is identified, the revelation will be more shocking than anything that has already emerged in this case.

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