/FIFA World Cup 2026: Ancelotti confirms Neymar is fit for Brazil's clash against Norway

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar is fully fit and available for selection ahead of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway. The coach also said the forward is unhappy about spending most of his time on the bench and wants to play more, adding that such a feeling is normal for any player. After recovering from a right calf injury, Neymar is expected to play a bigger role in Brazil's campaign, but the 34-year-old has featured for just 14 minutes so far, coming on as a substitute in Brazil's group-stage win over Scotland.

Speaking to Folha de S.Paulo, as quoted by Goal.com, Ancelotti said, “The important thing is that he is available to play. How long he will play, nobody knows. He has the experience to manage his minutes and the tempo of the game. When I feel the team needs him, I will put him on the pitch."

When asked if Neymar is capable of playing a full match, Ancelotti gave a clear answer, “Yes. He can play 90 minutes.”

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The Brazil coach also praised Neymar for his attitude and influence in the dressing room and said that the forward is respected by his teammates, trains well and remains an important part of the squad because of both his quality and humble nature.

"He is training very well. Neymar is highly respectful, amiable, and loved by his teammates. He is an important character in the squad because he possesses immense quality and is a very humble person. I am very happy with him. And obviously, he wants to play, just as he always has," he said.

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Ancelotti added that Neymar has not directly asked to start games, but it is obvious that he wants to be on the field. He said that this is a positive sign because no player enjoys sitting on the bench.

Brazil will next face Norway, led by Erling Haaland, in an exciting World Cup match in New Jersey on Jul 6 at 1:30 AM IST.