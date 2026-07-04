/Venezuela Earthquake: Lionel Messi shares heartfelt message after toll nears 3,000

Two massive earthquakes, seconds apart from each other, struck Venezuela on June 24, killing thousands of people and leaving behind tons of collapsed infrastructure and disaster. While the country finds itself in tatters in these challenging and unprecedented times, Argentine superstar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi has sent a heartfelt message for those who have suffered from this catastrophe. Shortly after Argentina’s close win over World Cup 2026 debutants Cape Verde, in their Round of 32 fixture, Messi sent out a message for the countless Venezuelans.

“I want to send a very big love message to all the people in Venezuela. We know the terrible disgrace they’re currently living, and I want - we want to send our maximum support”.



“I want to send support to all those people that are suffering a lot, those people that can’t find their loved ones and have a lot of uncertainty of not knowing what will happen in their lives”.



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“Much strength to all Venezuelan people from here,” Messi said of Venezuela.

Not only Messi but also his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, took a step forward in inviting a Venezuelan boy, who lost everything after the earthquake reduced all buildings to rubble, to watch one of his games in a personal video message posted on social media.



"I want you to attend one of my games!" Ronaldo said to the boy after watching his video.

Messi's Historic World Cup Run Continues

Lionel Messi was back scoring goals at the showpiece event in North America. After completing six goals in the group stage, including his maiden World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s opener against Algeria, Messi scored one against Cape Verde. That one goal, however, was enough to break multiple records.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Messi’s first-half strike saw him become the first-ever player to score in eight successive World Cup games, breach the 20-goal mark at the competition and complete seven goals in back-to-back editions.



Messi also contributed with an assist during the extra time, adding one more to his G/A contribution at FIFA World Cups. He was the standout player for his team against Cape Verde, winning the Player of the Match award.

