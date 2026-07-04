/FIFA World Cup 2026: England vs Mexico to kick off as scheduled despite bad weather concerns

England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium will begin as planned on Monday at 1:00 am UK time, despite earlier reports that bad weather could force a change in the kick-off time. Thunderstorms are expected around the scheduled start of the match, leading to speculation that FIFA might move the game six hours earlier. Reports said that FIFA had discussed the possibility with the English and Mexican football associations. If the change had happened, the match would have started at 7:00 pm UK time on Sunday, which would have been midday in Mexico.

An earlier kick-off would have been more convenient for fans watching in the UK but could have created travel and scheduling problems for both teams and supporters attending the match at the stadium.

According to Sky Sports, local reports later said that the Mexican Football Association was not in favour of changing the match time. Before midnight on Friday (UK time), it was confirmed that the original schedule would remain unchanged.

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FIFA will still meet local organisers to review the weather situation and discuss any possible disruptions. FIFA sources also said that no decision was ever made to reschedule the match.

Mexico enter the knockout match with an outstanding record at the Azteca Stadium. Since 1966, they have lost only two competitive matches at the venue. In 89 games, Mexico have won 70 and drawn 17, making the stadium one of the toughest places for visiting teams.

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England, led by captain Harry Kane, will also have to deal with the stadium’s high altitude. The Azteca sits about 2,240 metres (7,220 feet) above sea level, where the thinner air can reduce players’ oxygen levels and make the ball travel faster and farther than at lower-altitude stadiums.

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England started their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia, followed by a goalless draw against Ghana and a 2-0 victory over Panama to qualify from the group stage.

In the Round of 32, England came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1. Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo an early lead in the seventh minute and the African side held their advantage until half-time with disciplined defending.

England improved after the break, with Harry Kane scoring the equaliser in the 75th minute before adding the winner in the 86th minute to send his team into the Round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico.